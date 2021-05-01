STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gulf emerges as Plan B for T20 World Cup

If Covid situation continues to deteriorate in India, ICC is expected to name UAE as hosts

Published: 01st May 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

ICC

Image for representational purpose only

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to keep the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November at home, the United Arab Emirates has been finalised as the back-up venue over Sri Lanka. With India witnessing a strong second wave across the country with over 3 lakh cases reported over the past week and travel restrictions in place, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) recce team has already postponed its arrival in India to inspect the bio-bubble facilities in place for the IPL. 

As reported by this newspaper on April 21, the ICC has been monitoring the Covid-19 situation in India, particularly after a couple of participating nations raised concerns about travelling to the World Cup. Although the 16-team event in six months away, India is currently on the travel red-list of England and Australia. With experts predicting that the current situation will worsen, whether these countries allow their teams to travel to India remains a big question. 

The BCCI, over the past week, has been optimistic that they would be able to keep the World Cup at home. However, the delay in the vaccination programme could have an effect on the tournament too and a final call on the host is expected to be taken by the ICC at its annual meeting in June. “We will be doing normal scenario, Covid scenario and worst-case scenario, so with all that we’re talking to the ICC at the moment,” BCCI’s general manager (game development) Dhiraj Malhotra told the BBC’s Stumped podcast. 

As far as the back-up plan goes, Malhotra said: “It would be the UAE. We’re hoping again that it would be done by the BCCI. So, we’ll take the tournament there, but it’ll still be done by the BCCI. As of now, we are targetting and looking at ticket sales and people travelling from all over the world. But again, we don’t know what the situation will be at that point in time.”

It is understood that the BCCI will request the ICC for more time to arrive at the final decision, at least till August. After shortlisting nine venues to host the T20 World Cup, the BCCI is now looking to restrict it to four-five venues if it helps them to keep the event at home. However, there is also acknowledgment in the board circles that the decision is beyond them as not all 15 teams might get clearance to travel to India, which is the second-most Covid-19 infected country in the world since the pandemic began.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 ICC COVID-19
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp