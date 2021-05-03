STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thisara Perera, former Sri Lanka skipper and all-rounder, announces retirement at 32

Perera, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world.

Published: 03rd May 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 02:54 PM

Sri Lanka's captain Thisara Perera during their practice session on the eve of first ODI match against India at the HPCA Stadium. | PTI

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka all-rounder and former captain Thisara Perera on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Perera, in his letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said that he feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for the younger crop.

The 32-year-old, who represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20s, is expected to keep playing franchise cricket around the world.

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh.

Easily the highlight of My Life," Perera mentioned in his letter to SLC.

SLC acknowledged Perera's contribution to the success of the national team.

"Thisara was a brilliant all-rounder, who has contributed immensely as a player to Sri Lanka Cricket and played a part in some of the glorious cricketing moments of the country," said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva in a statement.

