MS Dhoni brings home a stallion, names him Chetak

Former India skipper MS Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.

Published: 08th May 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

RANCHI: Former India skipper MS Dhoni, whose love for big dogs is well known, added to his list of pets when he bought a black stallion soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi. The Chennai Super Kings skipper flew in from Delhi where he was leading his franchise before the tournament was potsponed due to Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd.

Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK team-mate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, allrounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."

Comments

