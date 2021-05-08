STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, will receive treatment in Chennai

Tim Seifert will stay in isolation in Ahmedabad before returning to Chennai, where he will be treated at a private hospital.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the postponed 2021 edition of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the charter flight back home with other players and support staff.

He will, instead, stay in isolation in Ahmedabad before returning to Chennai, where he will be treated at a private hospital.

Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and "is experiencing moderate symptoms.

" New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols, and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again.

"Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also, via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they're kept fully informed and updated on developments," White said in a release.

Once Seifert serves the statutory period of isolation and tests negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will serve the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

One of the two charter flights transporting New Zealand's IPL contingent back home has already departed India, and the other will leave this evening (NZ time) after being delayed for logistical reasons.

All those on the flights have been, and will be, observing prescribed pre-departure and in-flight protocols, including COVID-19 tests, social distancing, mask wearing and best-practice hygiene, and will again be assessed on arrival in Auckland.

Seifert is currently awaiting transfer to Chennai, where he will be treated in the same private hospital in which former Australia player Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

White said he was grateful to the BCCI and the IPL franchises for organising the charter flights and medical assistance.

There have also been changes to the arrangements for New Zealand's UK-bound Test contingent, with Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek, travelling to the Maldives (rather than staying in New Delhi) ahead of leaving for England.

New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson, who initially signalled his intention to return home on one of the NZ-bound charter flights before returning to England, has instead opted to remain with the UK-bound players and is also in the Maldives.

The decision for this group to transfer to the Maldives was taken after advice that their entry into the UK, initially thought to be about May 11, was likely to be delayed further by a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Tim Seifert Tim Seifert Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp