STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait for his Test debut: Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad

Devdutt Padikkal smashed 101 runs off 52 deliveries at a strike rate of 194.23, a knock that included 11 boundaries and six maximums.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) former chief selector MSK Prasad feels that young top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal is an interesting prospect for the future and that "there is still some time for him to enter into the Test setup".

The Kerala-born player has shown tremendous promise for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scoring a stunning century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season.

Padikkal smashed 101 runs off 52 deliveries at a strike rate of 194.23, a knock that included 11 boundaries and six maximums.

"Padikkal would need another good year in the domestic circuit to make his case strong for entering the Indian Test unit," felt Prasad.

"He's definitely the guy for the future; there are no two ways about it. But if you're looking at longer formats, maybe he will take one more year of domestic cricket," Prasad was quoted as saying by SportsKeeda.

Incidentally, Padikkal, who plays for Karnataka in domestic tournaments, is the second-highest run-getter in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 737 runs in seven innings in the 2020-21 season, with the highest being 152. He has slammed four centuries and three half-tons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Only Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Mumbai, is above him with 827 runs from eight innings in the 2020-21 season. Mayank Agarwal, representing Karnataka, scored 723 runs in the 2017-18 season and is placed third.

On the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna as a backup in India's squad for the World Test Championship final clash against New Zealand and the following five-match Test series against England, Prasad said: "You have India A bowlers, all these Prasidh Krishna and Ishan Porel have gone through India A cricket.

"Also, it's pretty evident the way Avesh Khan bowled in the IPL, he was hitting 145-147 kmph in T20 format, so he will obviously be very helpful to practice with in England. And eventually, these are the guys who are going to play for the country in the future."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSK Prasad Devdutt Padikkal BCCI
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp