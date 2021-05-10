STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did everything right but COVID found its way: Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy after losing mother, sister

Veda Krishnamurthy urged everyone to not let their guard down and follow all safety precautions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 10th May 2021 05:13 PM

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy on Monday said that her family did everything right, but still Covid-19 found its way. Last week, Veda lost her sister Vatsala to Covid-19. Last month, the cricketer's mother had also passed away and the past few weeks have been hard for the cricketer.

"The last few days have been very heart breaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house, never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last minute," wrote Veda in a Twitter post.

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were all so happy, never imagined that would be our last. My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both. Thanks to all the love I received," she added.

Veda Krishnamurthy also urged everyone to not let their guard down and follow all safety precautions in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"In the end, I would like to urge people to please follow the Covid rules and take precautions, this virus is very dangerous. My family did everything right but still virus found its way," said Veda.

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the 14-day statewide lockdown commenced in the state on Monday. Police personnel were seen baton charging violators and seizing their vehicles in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi.

To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.

