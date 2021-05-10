STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hopes batting elephant has English passport

Michael Vaughan took a funny swipe at the team's batting lineup by asking if an Indian elephant has an English passport.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan took a funny swipe at the team's batting lineup by asking if an Indian elephant has an English passport. Vaughan was reacting to a video of an elephant hitting the ball with a bat when it is thrown towards it.

"Surely the Elephant has an English passport !!," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan has expressed concerns about England's batting lineup going into the Ashes. "I don't see that many partnerships in the England batting lineup. This summer they have to find those combinations and partnerships because you can't win in Australia without making big runs," said Vaughan on Fox Cricket.

"They get 250-300 at the moment against the better teams with better bowling units. Sometimes a little bit less than that. That won't win them the Ashes. They have to work out how they are going to 400-450," he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Vaughan England cricket
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp