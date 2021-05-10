We've got a little one on the way and I'm delighted, I'm pumped: Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins

By ANI

MALE: Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins might be in the Maldives right now, but the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer cannot wait to get back home as he and his fiancee Becky Boston are expecting the birth of their first child this spring.

Cummins's long-time girlfriend who he got engaged to last year in February announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a baby.

"I can't hide this happiness any longer!! Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us in Spring we are SO excited to meet you!!!" Boston captioned the post while sharing the baby bump.

Cummins too is excited for the little one to arrive. "We're happy and healthy and we'll get married when we can, but we've got a little one on the way and I'm delighted, I'm pumped," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Cummins saying.

"We're moving and Becky is doing a brilliant job of organising things. Hopefully it's all sorted by the time I get home," he added.

KKR on Sunday shared the news of the cute couple on Twitter.

"What a fantastic piece of news on #MothersDay! Send your love and good wishes for the couple in below," KKR had tweeted.

Cummins and the rest of the Australian contingent has been moved to the Maldives as a transit point on their journey back home following the postponement of IPL 2021.

The Australian pacer is missing his better half but for the time being the couple Facetime each other. "We've been sorting stuff on Facetime. She wants to throw stuff out but I keep saying, 'We'll find a use for it', even though I haven't used it for three or four years. It's the same with old t-shirts. I want to keep them and she tells me that I'm not 12 anymore," said Cummins.

The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to unanimously decide on the postponement of the league last week.