STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin holds on to his second position, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi attain career-best spots

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to feature in the top ten ICC rankings in the Test format.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Shaheen Afridi on Wednesday achieved career-best positions in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after becoming the first trio from their country to grab five-wicket hauls in the same match.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to feature in the top ten ICC rankings in the Test format and he has held on to his second spot. Jasprit Bumrah has also held on to his 11th position.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-27 in the first innings), left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (5-52 in the second innings) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (5-86 in the second innings) played important roles as Pakistan won the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 series win.

Hasan has moved up to six places to the 14th position, Shaheen is up to nine places to 22nd and Nauman has gone from 54th to the 46th position after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

It was the first such instance in 28 years, the last one being when Australia's Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne, and Tim May achieved the feat against England at Edgbaston in 1993.

Meanwhile, opener Abid Ali's player of the match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th among batsmen while Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position after scoring 126. Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places to 116th spot.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained 16 slots to reach 81st place after scores of 33 and 80 while Luke Jongwe has entered the rankings in 133rd position.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani's haul of three for 82 sees him advance four places to 51st. Tendai Chisoro is up 11 slots to the 110th position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Test Rankings Test Rankings Ravichandran Ashwin Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp