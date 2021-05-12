STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian team's support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.

All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

"Under their able guidance, Ironwood Education aims to standardise and systematise coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and intermediate levels of cricket," the company said in a statement.

India head coach Shastri said coaching has huge potential in India.

"I personally realise the great role of standardised and systematic coaching practices in bringing Indian cricket to its present status and capacity. Such initiatives will lay the foundation of further growth of India's biggest sport," he said in a press release.

Bela Desai, Promoter and Director of Ironwood Education Limited, said, "A structured and systematic coaching approach is the need of the day to develop, hone and nurture world class cricketers. At Ironwood we are equally committed to aiding this learning curve, emerging professionals and entrepreneurs will benefit from."

The certification program will be developed by Dr.Kinjal Suratwala, former head of coach education at National Cricket Academy along with Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

"Cricket is played in every region and locality of India, but there is still such a dearth of qualified coaches.

"The coach certification programme at Ironwood will contribute to develop scientific standardised coaching from the grassroots and create a pool of qualified coaches to develop aspiring cricketers and provide them with a pathway to succeed," said Arun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp