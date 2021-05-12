STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kusal Perera appointed Sri Lanka's ODI skipper; Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews dropped

Kusal Perera was named Sri Lanka's ODI captain with Kusal Mendis as his deputy for the away series against Bangladesh this month.

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera was on Wednesday named Sri Lanka's ODI captain with Kusal Mendis as his deputy for the away series against Bangladesh this month.

Perera, who has represented Sri Lanka in 101 ODIs, 22 Tests and 47 T20Is, takes over the reins from Dimuth Karunaratne.

Karunaratne, along with senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews, top-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, have been dropped from the squad by the Cricket Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Instead, the squad includes several new faces.

Pacer Chamika Karunaratne and batsman Shiran Fernando have earned their maiden limited-overs call up, while speedster Binura Fernando, who has played a couple of T20Is, was also named in the side.

The team is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on May 16 for the three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka on May 23, 25 and 28.

Squad: Kusal Perera (capt), Kusal Mendis (vice-capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

