STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will know if I have fully recovered when I start practice: Wriddhiman Saha

Saha said that it was only after the third round of testing that he got a positive result but he had been feeling the symptoms early on.

Published: 12th May 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha

Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was one of many players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who had tested positive for Covid-19, which eventually led to the indefinite postponement of the tournament itself.

Saha said that he was scared when he got to know that he had got a positive test. "I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," he told Anandabazar Patrika.

Saha said that it was only after the third round of testing that he got a positive result but he had been feeling the symptoms early on.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold and mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk," he said.

"Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive," Saha added.

Saha said that he no longer has any symptoms and that the cough too is under control. However, he will know for sure if he has fully recovered only when he gets back to training.

"There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp