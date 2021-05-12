Will know if I have fully recovered when I start practice: Wriddhiman Saha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was one of many players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who had tested positive for Covid-19, which eventually led to the indefinite postponement of the tournament itself.

Saha said that he was scared when he got to know that he had got a positive test. "I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," he told Anandabazar Patrika.

Saha said that it was only after the third round of testing that he got a positive result but he had been feeling the symptoms early on.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold and mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk," he said.

"Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive," Saha added.

Saha said that he no longer has any symptoms and that the cough too is under control. However, he will know for sure if he has fully recovered only when he gets back to training.

"There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand," he said.