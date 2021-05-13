STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju Samson, he was really growing into the role: Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.

Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.

Under Samson, the former champions won three of their seven fixtures before the league was suspended mid-season due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in its bio-bubble ast week.

"I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side."

"It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that," Buttler added.

Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was effusive in his praise for all-rounder Riyan Parag, who he sees as a future Indian team prospect.

"For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development."

The Sri Lankan legend said he was also impressed by the trio of pacers Chetan Sakaria, wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Chetan Sakaria was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill.

"We had Anuj and Yash - the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them.

"They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanju Samson Jos Buttler IPL IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp