STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

As part of routine check-up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and other positive: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha informed that he is in a much better condition having contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha

Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday informed he is in a much better condition having contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

Saha also said that he has undergone two tests for coronavirus of which one came out negative while the other one was positive. The wicket-keeper batsman is still in quarantine and has urged everyone not to spread any misleading information about him.

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context," Saha said in a statement on his Twitter.

On May 4, it was revealed that Saha had tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises -- Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Sources within the SRH camp had confirmed to ANI that Saha is the lone person in the SRH unit to have tested positive and as a result, the entire team was isolating at that particular time.

While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the game on May 4 evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians was also postponed.

This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. This finally saw the BCCI suspending IPL 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp