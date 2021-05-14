STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jason Holder among eight Barbados Tridents retentions for Caribbean Premier League 2021

Barbados Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KINGSTON: The Barbados Tridents said on Thursday that captain Jason Holder, along with his fellow Barbadians Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop have, been retained for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In addition to the local playing contingent the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

CPL gets underway on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis.

Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Barbados Tridents Retentions: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Johnson Charles, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barbados Tridents Caribbean Premier League CPL Jason Holder Caribbean Premier League 2021 CPL 2021
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp