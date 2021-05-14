Jason Holder among eight Barbados Tridents retentions for Caribbean Premier League 2021

By IANS

KINGSTON: The Barbados Tridents said on Thursday that captain Jason Holder, along with his fellow Barbadians Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop have, been retained for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In addition to the local playing contingent the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

CPL gets underway on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis.

Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Barbados Tridents Retentions: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Johnson Charles, Hayden Walsh Jr.