England coach Chris Silverwood to miss Sri Lanka, Pakistan ODI series

Published: 15th May 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:52 PM

By ANI

LONODN: England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the ODI series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to make sure he is not "operating at less than 100 per cent" when he is back with the squad after the break.

In Silverwood's absence, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe, England's assistant coaches will take over the reins for each ODI series.

"It is important we keep our personnel as fresh as possible. It's not fair on the players if I am operating at less than 100 percent and it is not fair on myself either. I won't be providing the level of service that I need," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"I'll be passing the reins on for the ODI series. Thorpey will do one and Colly will do the other and I'll use it as my break to refresh and get ready for what is ahead of us," he added.

England have been managing the players by giving them appropriate break as part of team's rest-and-rotation policy and Silverwood wants the same to happen with staff as well.

"You saw during the winter what we tried to do that with our players to the best of our ability. It's equally as important we do that with the staff. It's important we look after each other," said Silverwood.

"I'm not going to deny it, it's not easy for me to switch off. I am wholly on-board with what we are doing. I am very embedded in it now. I do find it hard to switch off but I'll do my best," he added.

Meanwhile, England are expected to announce the squad for the Test series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, has hinted that there could be some new faces in the team squad for the upcoming two-match Test series.

With the postponement of IPL 2021, all England players are available for selection, but Giles said that the management is in ho hurry to rush players back into action.

The Test series between England and New Zealand gets underway on June 2. England is also slated to lock horns with India in a five-match Test series, beginning in August.

