Indian women's cricket team likely to tour Australia in September

Australia pacer Megan Schutt dropped a hint that India will be visiting in September though Cricket Australia is yet to announce the schedule.

Published: 16th May 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

India vs Australia women

Australia's Jess Jonassen (C) is congratulated by teammates after taking her fifth wicket in the final of their women's T20I match vs India in Melbourne. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's cricket team is set to travel to Australia in September. India, who have played only one series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tour England next month to play their first Test in seven years besides three ODIs and as many T20s.

Australia pacer Megan Schutt dropped a hint that India will be visiting in September though Cricket Australia is yet to announce the schedule. The tour is expected to comprise ODIs and T20 Internationals.

"We have got a tour against India in mid-September. So, there's a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool...and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.

The BCCI, in its last Apex Council meeting, had also approved the tour of Australia ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand next year. A home series against the West Indies was also cleared. The tour of Australia was originally planned for January this year but was postponed after the World Cup was put off to 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

