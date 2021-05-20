STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Advisable to have domestic women's pink-ball event before D/N Test in Australia: Shantha Rangaswamy

Rangaswamy spoke after Cricket Australia announced that India's inaugural pink-ball Test will be held at the WACA in Perth from September 30.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI Apex Council member and former captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Thursday welcomed the scheduled resumption of Test cricket for Indian women and hoped that the board will organise a domestic pink-ball tournament before the day-night Test in Australia.

Rangaswamy spoke after Cricket Australia announced that India's inaugural pink-ball Test will be held at the WACA in Perth from September 30. India also play a red-ball Test against England next month, their first in seven years.

Considering red-ball events have not been held in domestic cricket since 2018, it will be a tough challenge for the Mithali Raj-led squad. "BCCI has been planning on certain tournaments for women cricketers in the last year. But time and again plans have gone haywire because of the pandemic. It is heartening to note that the board has planned a Test during the Indian women's tour of England," Rangaswamy told PTI.

"I firmly believe the ultimate barometer is the longest format. To add to this, a day-night Test against Australia has also been announced which should be highly appreciated. However, as Indian women don't play red ball cricket even in the domestic circuit, it is advisable for the BCCI to conduct a pink-ball tournament in India before the players embark on the journey to Australia," she added.

The day-night Test should be a tougher challenge considering the pink ball does more. Some of India's male Test cricketers had played in the Duleep Trophy before playing their first day-night game. "It is also nice to know the Indian men will be playing in Sri Lanka (in July). It will be good if a women's team is also sent to Sri Lanka. This will be a good way of increasing the standard of the bench strength. I am making all these suggestions as a former cricketer," she suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Shantha Rangaswamy Indian womens cricket Womens cricket pink ball Pink ball test
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp