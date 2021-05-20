STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Caribbean Premier League 2021 to start on August 28, final on September 19

This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park and this follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad & Tobago in 2020.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Caribbean Premier League.

Caribbean Premier League.

By ANI

ST JOHN'S (ANTIGUA):  The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19, the organisers confirmed on Thursday. This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad & Tobago in 2020.

"It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank the St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year's event," said Pete Russell, CPL's COO in an official statement.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the CPL in 2021," he added.

Last week, Barbados Tridents retained nine players for the showpiece event. The Tridents retained their skipper Jason Holder, along with fellow Barbadians Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, and Joshua Bishop.

In addition to the local playing contingent, the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr who was the player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

Also, Dwayne Bravo will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have traded the West Indies all-rounder.

While making the announcement, Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said, "DJ Bravo has been instrumental in not only building TKR into a champion team but also captained the team which earned three championships in 2015, 2017 & 2018. We are sad to see him leave but we respect his wishes & his desire to help Caribbean cricket."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caribbean Premier League CPL 2021 Warner Park St Kitts and Nevis
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp