Caribbean Premier League 2021 to start on August 28, final on September 19

By ANI

ST JOHN'S (ANTIGUA): The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will get underway on August 28 and will run till September 19, the organisers confirmed on Thursday. This year the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park. This follows on from the successful staging of CPL in Trinidad & Tobago in 2020.

"It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank the St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year's event," said Pete Russell, CPL's COO in an official statement.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the CPL in 2021," he added.

Last week, Barbados Tridents retained nine players for the showpiece event. The Tridents retained their skipper Jason Holder, along with fellow Barbadians Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, and Joshua Bishop.

In addition to the local playing contingent, the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr who was the player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

Also, Dwayne Bravo will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have traded the West Indies all-rounder.

While making the announcement, Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said, "DJ Bravo has been instrumental in not only building TKR into a champion team but also captained the team which earned three championships in 2015, 2017 & 2018. We are sad to see him leave but we respect his wishes & his desire to help Caribbean cricket."