Middlesex sign Ireland batsman Paul Stirling as Mitchell Marsh's replacement for T20 Blast

Returning to the club, having left at the end of the 2019 season, Stirling is available to represent Middlesex for the first five Blast matches.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling (Photo | Cricket Ireland Twitter)

By ANI

MIDDLESEX: Middlesex Cricket has announced that Ireland batsman Paul Stirling will return to play for the club in this year's T20 Blast. Stirling comes in as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who will not be available, as he has been called up by his national side to face the West Indies.

Returning to the club, having left at the end of the 2019 season, Stirling is available to represent Middlesex for the first five Blast matches. "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to play for Middlesex in the Blast. I have such fond memories and many friends within the Club and I am excited to entertain the public once more," Stirling said in an official statement.

"I am looking to put on my best performances for the world to see, and hopefully a successful stint will create further opportunities, potentially in The Hundred, and further afield, as I would like to test myself in all competitions globally," he added.

Stirling has 70 Ireland T20I caps to his name and over 2,000 international runs for his country in T20 cricket. Also, Middlesex will make an announcement on Marsh's replacement for the matches in the latter stages of the competition in the very near future.

"Losing Mitch Marsh is obviously a blow, but if a team is looking for a strong, clean striker of a cricket ball, Paul is highly qualified to fill the role," said Middlesex's MD of Cricket Angus Fraser.

