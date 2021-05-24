STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan looking to host Pakistan for white ball series in UAE

A source in the Pakistan board said that the two boards had opened talks on the planned series which would include three One-day Internationals and three T20 matches in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Published: 24th May 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan's Shadab Khan (R) plays a shot past Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil during a 2019 World Cup group stage match in Leeds. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to host Pakistan for a white ball series in the United Arab Emirates in August-September.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have met frequently in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events but have never played a bilateral series at the senior level although Afghanistan has sent its team to Pakistan several times to play against the A sides.

A source in the Pakistan board said that the two boards had opened talks on the planned series which would include three One-day Internationals and three T20 matches in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. "The Afghanistan board is keen to have the series before the World T20 Cup which is in October," the source said.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asked the PCB to arrange a bilateral series with Afghanistan when senior Afghan players including Muhammad Nabi had met him in January this year. The Afghan players had requested the Pakistani premier to do something and start proper bilateral series between the two countries at the senior level.

The source said that the PCB was looking at the option of playing the series when the team returns from West Indies in August. "The plan is for the Pakistan team to stop over in UAE and play the series in August as the Indian cricket board is also likely to host the remaining matches of its unfinished Indian Premier League in the UAE sometime in September-October. And a number of Afghan players including their captain, Rashid Khan, Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rehman and a few others take part in the IPL for different teams," the source said.

He said the PCB wanted to have the series in August as it also had to host England at home before the World T20 Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Cricket Board Pakistan vs Afghanistan White ball series UAE cricket ICC Pakistan cricket Asian Cricket Council
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp