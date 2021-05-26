English conditions should suit New Zealand more than India in WTC final: Cummins

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins feels if the current wet weather conditions in England persist, New Zealand will enjoy an edge over India in the World Test Championships final, starting in Southampton on June 18.

Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the suspended IPL, however, refused to predict the winner of the final.

"It is going to be a good match. I think there has been a lot of rain in England from what I have seen in the news. I think, in terms of conditions, it is probably close to New Zealand conditions," Cummins said in a question-and-answer session with fans on Youtube.

"We have seen both teams not having played Test matches for a couple of months. So, it is a one-off. Anything can happen. I will sit on the fence," said the 28-year-old who is quarantining here after arriving from Maldives following the IPL's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I say anything, the conditions should probably suit New Zealand more than India," he added.

Cummins is the leading wicket-taker in the WTC with 70 scalps from 14 Tests.

He could be overtaken by India off-spinner R Ashwin in the final, who is three short of the mark with 67 wickets in 13 Tests.

Cummins said he loved the concept of the WTC and rued missing out on the final.

"It is annoying Covid-19 made it a bit more difficult but it is great. I really enjoyed the whole aspect of it. Each series stands for something a little bit more than just the series itself and added a different dimension. I really liked the format."

"Unfortunately, we missed the series. So, we didn't have the six series leading to the final but I do enjoy the concept," added Cummins.

Talking about India's Test win in Gabba earlier this year that gave the tourists a historic series triumph in Australia, he said, "Our record is very good at Gabba. I thought we had cracks in it and that it is going to be perfect for Day 5."

"Everything went to plan and then obviously India played beautifully and felt confident after SCG where they had hung in there. We needed 7-8 wickets. We knew it wasn't going to be easy, wish we took a few more wickets," he said.