STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Quarantine completed, Australia's IPL contingent finally reunites with family

The highlight of the day was premier fast bowler Pat Cummins exiting the hotel and reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston.

Published: 31st May 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Amid hugs, tears of joy and relief, Australia's jumbo IPL contingent comprising players, support staff and commentators on Monday reunited with their family members after serving a 14-day hotel quarantine here.

The 38-member Australians landed in the country two weeks ago after a stopover in Maldives due to travel ban from COVID-ravaged India.

The highlight of the day was premier fast bowler Pat Cummins exiting the hotel and reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston, a video of which was uploaded on Twitter by well-known Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

"Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky.

All the feels!" Bailey tweeted alongside the video.

Besides Cummins, batting maestro Steve Smith, big-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and the swashbuckling opener Dave Warner were among those who finally embraced their loved ones after nearly eight weeks away from home.

Most of them had not seen their families since heading into the Indian Premier League in early April.

They were flown home via a charter flight after the IPL was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lucrative league will now resume in the UAE in the middle of September.

Fast bowler Moises Henriques was photographed leaving the Marriott hotel in Sydney.

Pacer Jason Behrendorff, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was among those to exit quarantine.

"It was nice to know that we were getting home that's for sure," Behrendorff said.

"It's always tough being stuck somewhere and knowing that we're able to get home was a relief and now we're out of quarantine I can't wait to get home and see my family," he added.

Maxwell was seen hugging Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis after the end of their two-week quarantine.

The BCCI paid for the charter flights and accommodation of the Australians in the Maldives and Sydney.

Many of the Australian players will not be at home for long as they have been included in a 23-man squad to tour the West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August.

Five T20Is in Bangladesh were added to Australia's upcoming touring plans as part of a jam-packed schedule that will now include 13 games in under a month.

The Australians will play the five games in Bangladesh immediately after their white-ball tour of the Caribbean and could complete them in under 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins COVID IPL IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021 Becky Boston
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp