STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pietersen backs Indian team, says players are not robots

Coming into the T20 World Cup as a strong title-contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Monday backed the under-fire Indian cricket team, saying the players are not robots and need fans' support all the time.

Coming into the T20 World Cup as a strong title-contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

India are now languishing at number five in Group 2 points table and their progression in the tournament depends on other teams.

Team's unexpected below-par show has drawn sharp criticism from its passionate supporters.

However, Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, came out in India's defense.

"In sport, one wins and one loses. No players takes field to lose. Representing your country is the biggest honour. Please understand that sports persons are not robots and they need support all the time," Pietersen tweeted in Hindi language.

Former players questioned the shot-selection of the batters as well the sudden change in batting under with Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at number three instead of opening the innings.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed the team.

"Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results (players get hurt the most after a loss). But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments," Harbhajan tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC mens T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match Kevin Pietersen Harbhajan Singh India T20 World Cup losses
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp