STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I have reapplied for batting coach's position, confirms Vikram Rathour

Rathour is the only one from the current support staff, who is keen on a second stint as head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have decided to move on.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

India batting coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday confirmed that he has already re-applied for the same position as he feels there is a lot of work still left to be done.

Rathour is the only one from the current support staff, who is keen on a second stint as head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have decided to move on.

"Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach's job and if I get the job, there is going to be a lot of work to be done. (I) will take it as it goes," Rathour said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the team's match against Afghanistan to a query by PTI.

Rathour took over as the India batting coach from former India batsman Sanjay Bangar in 2019 and his appointment was till the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under Rathour as the batting coach, India won a historic Test series in Australia and also thrashed England on their home soil earlier this year.

The 52-year-old Jalandhar-born Rathour played six Tests and seven ODIs for India, with modest returns of 131 and 193 runs respectively.

The right-handed batsman played 146 first-class matches and amassed 11,473 runs from it.

Rathour stressed that it was a great experience to work with skipper Virat Kohli and his boys in the Indian dressing room.

"I thought this PC was for the World Cup. But anyways I can answer this question. So, the experience (with the Indian team) has been great. It has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly motivated and skilful players, so it has been a good experience," he added.

The BCCI has invited applications for head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, and fielding coach and the last date to apply for the batting coach's job is November 3 by 5 PM.

It's a mere formality for Rahul Dravid to take over as the national coach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India mens cricket team Vikram Rathour India batting coach Indian cricket support staff Indian cricket team head coach
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp