STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI appoints lone applicant Rahul Dravid as head coach of Indian men's team

Since retirement, Dravid has been handling the India Under-19 and India A teams and has also coached Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Itis official. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the India men's team and will take charge of the side starting with the home series against New Zealand beginning on November 17. The development isn't a surprise. From the moment it emerged that the top brass of the BCCI convinced the former India captain to take the job, he was always going to be the front-runner. However, he still had to go through the process of applying for the job and appear for an interview before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

That it was going to be academic was a given. And it has played out that way as the deadline for the applicants ended on October 26, Dravid happened to be the lone applicant. Since there was no competition, the CAC comprising of Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh appointed Dravid as Ravi Shastri's successor.  

“Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward.  Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” Dravid said in a statement.

Since retirement, Dravid has been handling the India Under-19 and India A teams and has also coached Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Ever since it became clear that Shastri wouldn't seek an extension, Dravid, who was the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, was seen as the ideal replacement as Team India enters a transition period across all formats.

In that way, there isn't a better candidate than Dravid as he has first-hand experience of overseeing the development of several young players including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill who all will form the core of the team going forward. While they have done admiringly well in the Tests, their middle-order is in need of some attention.

However, it is the limited-overs where India need surgery. With 20-over and 50-over World Cups lined up in 2022 and 2023, India's focus is on building a title-winning squad. At the moment, they are way behind England when it comes to white-ball cricket and are in need of course correction in the 50-overs format. In T20Is despite having the resources, India have not been able to put a formidable team. There are already indications that a new-look team comprising of youngsters will be built beginning with the New Zealand series at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Dravid Indian cricket team Indian cricket coach Indian head coach BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee Ravi Shastri
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp