NZ vs Namibia: Death overs didn't go as per plan, says Gerhard Erasmus

By PTI

SHARJAH: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus on Friday said that inability to execute plans with the ball in the death overs cost his side the match against New Zealand but is hopeful of an improved show against India.

Namibia did well to put New Zealand in a spot of bother at 87/4 but gave away 73 runs in the last five overs as the Black Caps went on to post a tricky total which Erasmus' side was unable to chase.

"I thought we bowled well for a while, probably for the first 15-16 overs, but the death overs didn't go according to the plan. We need to go back and make plans for the death overs," Erasmus said at the post match presentation.

"It's all about using the right bowler at the right time towards the end. We got one more game so we need to try and nail that aspect, so hoping to do that against India.

"It was quite a tough pitch though. 160 was a bit too much on that wicket. As I said it got away from us towards the end," he added.