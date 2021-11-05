T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga is a gem, says SL captain Dasun Shanaka after West Indies game

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka praised his team for a complete performance that help them beat defending champions West Indies by 20 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

"Overall it's a very good victory. These youngsters have been working hard, so I'm really happy. The batsmen were brilliant and the bowling was also brilliant throughout the tournament."

For youngsters Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka, the skipper was all praise.

"I knew that they have the potential. They worked really hard for this. They have a long career ahead and a lot of good cricket to come. Anywhere they go, they'll have a special place in the team. I think the team is going in the right direction at the moment."

He had reserved special mention for Wanindu Hasaranga, who was outstanding throughout the tournament.

"He's a gem. He's a superstar in the making. Lot of cricket to be played, we have to protect him as well. As a captain, I back him in every situation," he concluded.