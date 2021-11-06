STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Harmanpreet, Rodrigues star for Renegades in WBBL

Kaur was adjudged the player of the match after she smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 65 and then claimed one wicket in an all-round show for the Renegades.

Published: 06th November 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Renegades player Jemimah Rodrigues congratulates teammate Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo | Twitter/Renegades)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating half-centuries to power Melbourne Renegades to a 15-run win over Brisbane Heat in Women's Big Bash League here on Saturday.

Kaur was adjudged the player of the match after she smashed a whirlwind 32-ball 65 and then claimed one wicket in an all-round show for the Renegades.

This is the third time she won the award in seven matches.

After Rodrigues hit a 31-ball 52 to set the platform with a 101-run opening partnership with Evelyn Jones (62), Kaur continued the momentum with her six-hitting spree as Melbourne Renegades posted 207 for four, the second-highest total in WBBL history.

Coming into the crease after Rodrigues was trapped in front of wicket by Jess Jonassen and Courtney Webb (7) was dismissed by Grace Harris, Kaur plundered six sixes and four boundaries to take the team across the 200-mark.

She was dismissed in the last ball of the innings, caught by Courtney Suppel off Nicola Hancock's bowling.

After posting their highest total ever, Renegades returned to dismiss Brisbane for 192 in 20 overs.

Medium-pacer Ellie Falconer snapped 4 for 29 before Kaur closed out the match, dismissing Nadine de Klerk in the last ball of the Brisbane innings.

A total of 399 runs were scored during the match, making it the highest aggregate in WBBL history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
melbourne renegades brisbane heat harmanpreet kaur Jemimah Rodrigues
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp