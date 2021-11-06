TN spinner R Sai Kishore expands his repertoire

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is definitely a road ahead across all formats for R Sai Kishore. For the time being, the spotlight is firmly on T20s where he is emerging as a hot property. To say his reputation has been growing is stating the obvious and as another big auction is around the corner and India potentially drifting towards a separate team for the T20s, the left-arm spinner is going to be on the radar.

For a spinner who has been used in the powerplay overs by Tamil Nadu in successive editions of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, his economy rate was 4.63 and 4.82. It was the lowest for any spinner in the tournament and understandably generated interest from IPL franchises. After trials with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Sai Kishore found home in Chennai Super Kings. But over the last two seasons, all that he has done is warm the bench. Of course, in a franchise that hardly changes its XI, it is hard to get a look-in and at Super Kings, there was simply no room.

So when Sai Kishore joined the Tamil Nadu team ahead of the ongoing edition Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, all that he was looking for was game time. And this season, in the three matches he has played, there has been a change in role for Sai Kishore. Apart from using him in the middle-overs, TN have started to use him at the death, a stage where not many spinners prefer.

On Saturday, against Pondicherry, Sai Kishore returned with figures of 4-0-28-4 including a hat-trick in the 20th over as TN, after restricting their neighbours to 129, won by eight wickets with C Hari Nishaanth top-scoring with an unbeaten 75. Though the economy rate has slightly gone up in each of the three matches, what is not missing is the dot balls. In three matches he has bowled 10, 9 and 11 dots. They are precious in the format as they lead to wickets.

“I have been working on bowling at the death overs and always liked doing it because if it works, the high you get is unparalleled because it is basically hit or miss. I like that high. You don't get that anywhere,” Sai Kishore said. “In TNPL also I took up the role of bowling at the death. And if my team needs me, I should be equipped to bowl where ever they want me to. Over here, there was lot of help on these pitches and the team also backed me.”

Though Sai Kishore didn't get a break in the IPL, he was picked for India's tour to Sri Lanka in July, where he accompanied the team as a net-bowler. There is a strong chance that he will be in huge demand at the auctions but Sai Kishore is keeping his focus with TN. “I have learnt to stay in the moment and I want to do well for TN. If I continue to win matches for TN then I will definitely be in the reckoning, but it is important for the team to win. And the more you think about auctions, it will take you away from your game. If people think that I'm good enough, I'm going to get a team. It is totally based on their perception. You can't do anything about it. What I can do is keep performing for TN. Although I didn't play, it is what I learnt at CSK. Performance is primary.”