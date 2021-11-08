STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Delhi premier league sets to become reality

The organisers plan to telecast the matches through YouTube and an mobile application is being developed for the tournament.

Trials conducted for the East Delhi premier league. (Photo | Express)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trials for East Delhi Premier League, T20 cricket tournament exclusively being organised by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, began on Sunday. 

The residents of East Delhi in 17-36 age can appear for the trials.

The trials will continue till November 26. 

Matches will begin from November 30.

According to Gambhir's office, 10 teams named after the assembly segments in  east Delhi parliamentary constituency represented by former Indian cricketer--Gandhi Nagar Gladiators, Krishna Nagar Royals, Patparganj Panthers, Okhla Tigers, Shahdara Avengers, Vishwas Nagar Devils, Kondli Kings, Jangpura Lions, Laxmi Nagar Warriors, and Trilokpuri Stars will participate. 

Gambhir in September primo to host a T20 cricket tournament on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) exclusively for east Delhi residents. 

He made the announcement during the inauguration of the newly redeveloped archery-cum-cricket stadium at DDA Yamuna Sports Complex, where several facilities including flood lights of international standards were installed.

Briefing about the  proposed sporting even, the MP said the idea is to give a good cricketing experience to the people of East Delhi and if good talents are identified in the process, they would be further nurtured.

Trials are being conducted at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Chilla and Jasola Bank Enclave. 

The matches will be held at the Yamuna Sports Complex which was recently upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with two international-level dressing rooms, four pitches, practice pitches, flood lights, an electronic scoreboard, canopies, dressing room, sponsors box, and a side screen. Former Ranji trophy players who have played matches for India as well have been chosen as selectors.

The winner will get Rs 30 lakh and the runner up team will be awarded Rs 20 lakh. Also, there is prize money for other categories as well, said Gambhir.

“Every team would be auctioned with a fixed base price. Money received from sponsors will be used to provide facilities to players,” said office of the MP.
 

