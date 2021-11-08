STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Sharma is looking over things for a while now: Virat Kohli hints at his 'successor'

Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the T20 World Cup, is tipped to take the mantle of captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand.

India batting heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (R)

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday more or less confirmed that Rohit Sharma will replace him as T20 International skipper and said that the senior opener has been "overlooking things for a while now".

Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the T20 World Cup, is tipped to take the mantle of captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand at home, beginning November 17.

"I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward.

Obviously, Rohit is here and he's overlooking (sic) (overseeing) things for a while now," Kohli said during the toss ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia here.

"It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward."

Ravi Shashtri is also donning India head coach's hat for the last time in this match.

