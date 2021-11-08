STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We didn't make runs, no other reason: Gavaskar on India's T20 WC debacle 

Gavaskar is not in favour of wholesale changes in the team and urged the side to revisit its approach to power-play over.

Published: 08th November 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian batters' failure to score enough against strong teams was the primary reason for the team's ordinary campaign in the T20 World Cup, said legendary former captain Sunil Gavaskar, urging the side to change its approach in power-play overs.

India was knocked out of semifinal contention after losing their first two Super 12 games against Pakistan and New Zealand at the ongoing showpiece in the UAE.

"The way Pakistan and New Zealand bowlers restricted our batters, didn't let them score freely was the main reason why India didn't progress. Dew was making batting easy (in second innings) because the ball wasn't turning, spinners' balls were going straight," he told Sports Tak.

"Batting second was an advantage but if you had 180 odd runs then your bowlers would have got those 20-30 runs cushion. When you are making 111 (against New Zealand) then dew doesn't come into the picture. We didn't make runs and that is the main reason, nothing else."

Gavaskar is not in favour of wholesale changes in the team and urged the side to revisit its approach to power-play over.

The iconic former batter said the team hasn't been scoring enough in that phase against stronger oppositions.

"I don't think wholesale changes will make any difference. You need to change your approach, like take advantage of the power-play overs which India didn't do in the last few world tournaments. The fact that in the first 6 overs, there are only 2 fielders outside the 30-yard-circle, India haven't taken advantage of it for the last few ICC tournaments...whenever India are up against a strong team, one that has good bowlers...India cannot score. So that needs to change," he said.

Gavaskar also cited fielding as one of the reasons for India's below-par performance.

"The second and most importantly, they should have players who are phenomenal in fielding. The way New Zealand fielded, saved runs, took catches...it stood out. Even if the attack is ordinary, the pitch is placid, good fielding can make a lot of difference. If you look at the Indian team, except 3-4 outstanding fielders, you can't depend on the rest to save runs or dive at the boundary," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
former captain Sunil Gavaskar Pakistan vs India T20 match New Zealand vs India match
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp