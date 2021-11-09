Babar Azam backs Ravi Shastri's point on bio bubble, stresses on importance of space for cricketers

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed the statement of outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri that playing regularly in bio-bubbles has not been easy for the players.

Ahead of India's final T20 World Cup against Namibia, Shastri had said that his players were mentally and physically exhausted after six months of bubble life and longer break between IPL and the ICC event would have served them better.

India failed to qualify for the semifinals of an ICC event for the first time since 2012.

"Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining constantly in a bio-secure bubble environment.

"We have tried to counter that by working as a group and trying to support each other in the Pakistan team," Babar told a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The Pakistan skipper said that it had not been easy for the players since last year to constantly remain in an enclosed environment.

"As a player, you need to relax and be ready to absorb the pressure. But at times when things are not going well you need space and you need to refresh, go out on an outing and if you can't get out of the bubble negative thoughts do enter your mind and affect your performances," he said.

Babar said Pakistan had tried to counter the situation by working as a group with these seniors, even holding counselling sessions for players who were not feeling comfortable in the bubble.

"We all try to talk to each other all the time in groups and help out each other by lifting each other and it allows us to relax and encourage as well," he added.

Babar also said he was relishing the chance to lead Pakistan in all three formats and said the team had enjoyed the success in the World Cup and were also enjoying the support of their fans from all over the world.

"We have performed well so far in every match we want to carry the same momentum into the semi-finals. As a group we have done our best and everyone has given his best but every match is a new challenge and this is T20 cricket you have to remain sharp on the given day," he said.

Babar said that all the hard work and efforts the team had put into winning all five of their matches in the Super-12 group stage would now be tested in the semi-final against Australia.

Babar said he was learning every day as a captain as it was a learning process but now he had become more confident and was not reluctant to take his own strong decisions.

Babar put down Pakistan's success in the mega event down to the fact that he team had a core of 8-9 players who had been playing together for the last three-four years and knew each other very well and also worked well with each other.

"Everyone takes responsibility, everyone's role is clear. In the semi finals we want to continue positively but it is all about how you perform on the day."