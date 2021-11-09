STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Karnataka, Hyderabad & Kerala win; TN lose

Karnataka, who are currently at the top, will meet Bengal in a crucial match on Tuesday, which could well determine the Elite Group B toppers.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After the completion of the fourth round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Karnataka and Hyderabad kept their unbeaten run intact as they defeated Baroda and Delhi respectively on Monday. However, defending champions Tamil Nadu suffered their first loss of the competition to Goa. Andhra, Pondicherry and Odisha also lost their respective matches while Kerala registered a victory over Assam.

Since the first game, Karnataka have been consistent with their all-round display, and they came up with a similar show against Baroda in their Elite Group B contest to win by seven wickets in Guwahati. With Krishnappa Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalping two wickets, Baroda were restricted to 134/7 and Manish Pandey’s men reached the target with five balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal played an important role with a 47-ball 56  while Karun Nair scored an unbeaten 36. Karnataka, who are currently at the top, will meet Bengal in a crucial match on Tuesday, which could well determine the Elite Group B toppers.

If Hyderabad were to keep their winning record intact, they had to beat a strong Delhi side and the game went right down to the wire as the former registered a thrilling last-ball victory. Delhi put up a good total of 170/5, and Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal top-scored with 54 during the chase. A middle-order batting collapse saw them being reduced to 138/7 from 113/2 but Tanay Thyagarajan and Chama V Milind held their nerves to help the team win by three wickets in Gurgaon. 

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing result for Tamil Nadu, who were expected to get past Goa in Elite Group A in Lucknow. Besides Sanjay Yadav (38), no one really got going, as they managed a below par total of 136/9. One has to give credit to left-arm Shrikant Wagh too as he took four wickets for Goa, who in turn achieved the target with eight balls to spare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp