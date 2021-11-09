STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri backs successor Rahul Dravid to 'raise the bar'

Ravi Shastri achieved back to back Test series wins in Australia in his tenure but an ICC trophy eluded him and skipper Virat Kohli.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri feels his successor Rahul Dravid has inherited a "great team" and backed him to raise the bar with his wealth of experience as a player and coach.

The T20 World Cup game against Namibia was Shastri's last day in the office as the head coach.

"There is one thing missing, that is (winning the) ICC tournament. They will get a chance and Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I wish him all the luck. He is a great player, got the stature, he has done the yards as a coach, to further take this team over the next few years and raise the bar," Shastri said at the virtual post-match media interaction on Monday.

Shastri achieved back to back Test series wins in Australia in his tenure but an ICC trophy eluded him and skipper Virat Kohli.

Shastri also heaped praise on outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, whose tenures too ended with the team's World Cup campaign.

"See, I call him (Arun) the guru of that (bowling) department...him and Sridhar have done an outstanding job, but I'll come first to Bharat Arun. He has been in the coaching space for almost 20 years now, if not more. And not only that he has coached a lot of coaches, he has conducted a lot of courses, he has certified a lot of coaches and then come to do this job and that's the prime reason I picked them...

...because I wanted to pick people from my stable, which is the NCA and I happen to be the chairman there for sometime when the system was put in place. That is the time guys like Sridhar and Arun came into the fold, with Dav Whatmore there," Shastri said.

Shastri said Arun's biggest plus point was his communication.

"He will not change anyone's technique for the sake of it, unless he has the solution or unless he explains to the guy (player) why he has to do it, for the sake of doing it, he won't. He instilled professionalism in the unit by his communication skills, to let them know that this is what we expect from a bowling team not a bowling individual, that is not easy, that is something specific that he did, he ensured that happened."

Under Sridhar's guidance, Shastri felt the team became one of the best fielding units in the world. "And then I'll go to Sridhar, who I think is one of the best coaches in the world (and) he is outstanding. All I had to tell him was I want this to be one of the best Indian fielding sides ever, that was my diktat to him and said in every match, I want to see the bar raised...

...there was no messing around, it had to be done and similarly with Arun as far as professionalism came to bowling as a unit, it took time, but it happened and hence the results," added Shastri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri Rahul Dravid ICC T20 World Cup outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun fielding coach R Sridhar Virat Kohli
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp