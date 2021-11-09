STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US cricket team to host Ireland in white-ball tour

Two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals will be staged at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida from Dec. 22, the teams said on Tuesday, Nov 9.

Published: 09th November 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland cricket

Ireland T20 squad during a game. (Photo @cricketireland)

By Associated Press

DUBLIN: The United States will host a top-tier cricket nation for the first time in December when Ireland visits for a multi-format white-ball series.

Two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals will be staged at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida from Dec. 22, the teams said on Tuesday. Three of the matches will be day-nighters.

Ireland will depart on Dec. 31 for the Caribbean for a series against the West Indies.

As part of the agreement for the series, the U.S. will visit Ireland for matches across the next three years, Cricket Ireland said.

Ireland became the 11th full member of the International Cricket Council when it was awarded test status in 2017.

