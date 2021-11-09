STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli shouldn't leave captaincy of ODIs and Test, feels Sehwag

Sehwag also said that team India should introspect on their poor outing in ICC tournaments. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013.

India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said Virat Kohli should not leave the captaincy of the rest two formats -- Test and ODIs -- after the latter played his last T20I as a skipper on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Virat Kohli's tenure as Indian captain in T20I came to end after the side rounded off the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with a resounding nine-wicket victory over Namibia in Group 2.

Kohli had announced before the start of the ongoing T20 WC that he will be stepping down as captain of the India T20I side. With India suffering heavy defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening two matches in the showpiece event, there were speculations over Kohli's future as the captain in the other two formats as well. But Sehwag has now come in Kohli's defence.

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest two format's captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant," said Sehwag on his official Facebook page, reacting to a fan's question on whether Kohli's should step down as skipper altogether.

"He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision," he further added.

"I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament. India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently," Sehwag said.

India men's cricket team will next clash with New Zealand on November 17 in a three-match T20I series.

