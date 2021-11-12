Want to create my own identity: Venkatesh Iyer

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the likes of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and supreme artist VVS Laxman rooting for Venkatesh Iyer to be the stop gap all-rounder that India is looking for against the New Zealand in the T20 series, but the 26-year old is under no pressure. He is relaxed and wants to enjoy his outing in the middle should he get a chance.

"Pleased to have been selected to play for the country. I am really very happy and just want to go out and enjoy my outing. I am mentally prepared for the job and want to give my best shot if I get an opportunity to play,'' said a modest Venkatesh.

Gavaskar had stated that Venkatesh can be groomed to bat down the order at No. 6 or No. 7 and bowl his quota of four overs. Gavaskar also pointed out that in the past Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube did not get enough opportunities and was hopeful that Venkatesh will get enough opportunities to prove his mettle.

"I am pretty well aware that my job is that of an all-rounder. It is not for me to decide where I am comfortable to bat or bowl. It is up to the team management to decide where I should bat and bowl. As I said earlier if given an opportunity I'm game to play any role,'' said Venkatesh.

Venkatesh was in his element in the recently concluded IPL where he scored 370 runs in 10 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, averaging 41.11. He also bowled 8.3 overs in the tournament and took 3 wickets.

"It was a beautiful journey with Kolkata. I enjoyed and learned a lot about how to pace my innings and adapt to the situation. I also bowled reasonably well whenever I got an opportunity. I hope all this comes in handy when I get an opportunity to play for the country,'' he said.

Many all-rounders who have played for India have modelled their game on the likes of a Kapil Dev or Ravi Shastri or Ben Stokes. But Venkatesh's line of thinking is different.

"I have not modelled my game based on anyone. I wish to create an identity and I am keen on working towards it,'' he said.

After India's early exit in the T20 World Cup, there is huge pressure on Rohit Sharma and his boys. They will be under close scrutiny and every move will be followed closely. There is also huge pressure to perform as the selectors are looking to build a new-look team for the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

"As I said earlier I want to just go out and enjoy myself. I do not want to put pressure on myself thinking too far ahead. To me what is important is to perform the job given to me to the best of my ability whenever I get one,'' said Venkatesh.

With the T20 World Cup in the UAE chief coach Ravi Shastri stint has ended and Rahul Dravid has taken over from him. Both Shastri and Dravid style of man-management and coaching methods are different. In fact, their personalities are totally different. In the past Dravid as NCA head had been guiding youngsters to take on the rigors of international cricket.

"Looking forward to working under Dravid. I have not worked under him in the past. I wish to learn from him the finer points of the game and incorporate the same into my game,'' signed off Venkatesh.