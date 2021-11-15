STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ex-India chief coach Ravi Shastri joins upcoming Legends League Cricket as Commissioner

The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Published: 15th November 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India chief coach Ravi Shastri has been roped in as the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional event for retired players that is set to take off next year. The first season of LLC is scheduled to be held in January next year in the Gulf.

"It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of action, especially with the Legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights," Shastri, whose stint with India ended after the team's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, said in a release issued by the event's organisers.

"It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead," added the 59-year-old.

However, the release did not specify his role as Commissioner of the league. The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of league, said, "He (Shastri) has been a true legend of Indian and world cricket, bringing glory to India for years. We perhaps couldn't have a better person to lead our cricket affairs and guide the League in the right direction. We look forward to the exciting days ahead."

Australian physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who was associated with Team India and also the National Cricket Academy, has already joined as the Director (Sports Science) to oversee the fitness of all the players joining the league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legends League Cricket Ravi Shastri T20 World Cup ICC T20 WC LLC commissioner
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp