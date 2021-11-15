STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 WC: Sometimes 'sunrises' a bit late, says Kaif after Warner's performance

Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and there were some who questioned his selection in the Australian lineup.

Published: 15th November 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday praised Australia opener David Warner for making a comeback in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after a below-par outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner was adjudged as Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the left-hander scored 289 runs, and he also played a crucial 53-run knock in the final of the tournament against New Zealand, helping his side register a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

"In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late," tweeted Kaif.

Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and there were some who questioned his selection in the Australian lineup.

Coming to the match, Mitchell Marsh and Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup to lift their maiden title in the shortest format. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Kaif Warner
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp