Jamieson opts out of India T20 series to focus on Tests

Kyle Jamieson will thus join his skipper Kane Williamson, who has also decided to miss the T20Is to prepare for the two-match Test series, starting on November 25.

Published: 17th November 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the three T20 Internationals against India to focus on the upcoming Test rubber, the first series of the new World Test championship cycle.

Jamieson will thus join his skipper Kane Williamson, who has also decided to miss the T20Is to prepare for the two-match Test series, starting on November 25.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series," coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll find there will be other guys involved in the Test matches that won't play the entire series either. It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities it's a very, very busy time."

New Zealand, who had lost the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 14, 2021, hardly got any time to regroup as it faces India in the opening T20I here on Wednesday.

It will be followed by the second and third T20Is on November 19 and November 21, before they kick off their World Test Championship defence with two games in Kanpur and Mumbai.

The Black Caps had defeated India by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in Southampton, England in July this year.

