Holders Tamil Nadu face Sanju-led Kerala test  

Published: 18th November 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu cricket team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. (Twitter | BCCI Domestic)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala couldn’t have asked for a bigger test in the quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as they come face to face with defending champions Tamil Nadu. On paper, the Vijay Shankar-led side will be the favourites, but Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, have been in good form in the tournament. Sanju has scored 227 runs so far including three fifties and another unbeaten 45 against Bihar.

In fact, Sanju has stayed unbeaten in four of the six matches and has been instrumental in helping Kerala finish off matches. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu look well on course of defending their title. Barring a defeat against Goa, they have looked the part in the other matches.

Four wins out of five in the group stages ensured that they pipped Maharashtra to top the group and secure direct qualification to the quarterfinal. “We will have respect for our opponents because they are the defending champions. Traditionally, they have been a very good side over the years. But we will try to focus on our game and our cricket,” said Kerala head coach Tinu Yohannan.

The biggest positive for Kerala in this campaign has been their ability to fire as a collective unit. While Sanju has been in good nick, the other players have provided vital contributions.

Their openers Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal have given the side great starts while veteran batsman Sachin Baby has been consistent in the middle when called upon. Rohan’s contributions at the top has meant that Kerala hasn’t missed the injured Robin Uthappa a lot.

The bowling department has also fared well. In the absence of Sandeep Warrier, who now represents Tamil Nadu, and veteran pacer S Sreesanth, the other bowlers have stepped up. The likes of Manu Krishnan, Midhun S and Asif KM have complemented senior bowlers like Jalaj Saxena and Basil Thampi.

