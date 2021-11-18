STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association chief meets Mumbai senior team; felicitates Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, who will be captaining India for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, has been toiling hard at the MCA's picturesque facility since Monday as part of the camp for India Test specialis

Published: 18th November 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil on Thursday met Indian team skipper Ajinkya Rahane and felicitated him at the state unit's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) facility here.

Rahane, who will be captaining India for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, has been toiling hard at the MCA's picturesque facility since Monday as part of the camp for India Test specialists.

Patil gave Rahane a bouquet in presence of Jagdish Achrekar (Treasurer), Nadim Memon and Ajinkya Naik (MCA Apex Council members) and Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar at the picturesque Bandra Kurla Complex facility.

Patil also had a word with the Mumbai senior team, which is also training at the facility, ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The MCA chief had a word of encouragement for the team members and was also seen chatting with Muzumdar.

Mumbai, who were knocked out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the league stage, will play their Hazare Trophy matches in Trivandrum in December.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCA Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp