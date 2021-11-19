STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl; Harshal Patel makes debut

Published: 19th November 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand Captain Tim Southee at the toss. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

RANCHI: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday.

Harshal Patel will be making his T20I debut for India and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar handed him his India cap.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said, "We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have one change, Harshal comes in for Siraj."

On the other hand, New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee said, "We would have bowled first, taking the dew into consideration, but there's going to be dew right throughout the game. It's always about trying to improve, so we had to keep fighting and take the game deep. We have to focus on the positives. We'll have to deal with the dew, no point of using it as an excuse, we just need to find a way to put up a good performance. We have three changes. Milne, Neesham and Sodhi are back for Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Astle."

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult 

