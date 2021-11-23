STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Justin Langer not part of CA panel to pick next Australia Test skipper: Report

A joint committee comprising CA's chief executive Nick Hockley, chair Richard Freudenstein, and fellow director Mel Jones will look at all the captaincy nominees before they go to the CA board.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer is not a part of the panel picked by Cricket Australia (CA) to pick the next Test skipper.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a joint committee has been selected comprising CA's chief executive Nick Hockley, chair Richard Freudenstein, and fellow director Mel Jones.

The committee will now look at all the captaincy nominees before they go to the CA board. The entire process for picking the next skipper may take a week.

All the captaincy nominees will be interviewed by the joint committee where they will be asked to share their vision for the men's Test team.

Tim Paine had stepped down as the captain of the side ahead of the much-awaited Ashes opener.

According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Paine "deeply regretted" the incident and said he was "enormously" grateful to his wife and family for the forgiveness.

"I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer Mel Jones Tim Paine Australia Test cricket team captain
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp