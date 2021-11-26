STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs New Zealand first Test: Shreyas Iyer reaches 100 on debut

Published: 26th November 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring a century during the day two of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur, India, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after scoring a century during the day two of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur, India, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian player to have scored a hundred on Test debut.

Shreyas batted brilliantly to reach the three-figure mark in just 156 balls in the first innings of the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer came into the Test team owing to the absence of India's Test regulars, captain Virat Kohli and openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul but has made his case effectively with the ton.

Iyer's century reflects yet another time the depth in India's cricketing reserves, players who can readily accept the opportunity that is given to them and perform at the highest level in International cricket.

At 26 years and 355 days old, Shreyas Iyer is the third oldest to make a century on Test match debut. India's previous debut centurion was fellow Mumbaikar Prithvi Shaw.

