STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya quits Baroda captaincy

The 30-year-old has played five ODIs and 19 T20s for India.

Published: 27th November 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Krunal Pandya

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VADODARA: Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as Baroda captain following the team's underwhelming campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele told PTI that Krunal communicated his decision to the state body on Friday but did not give any reason for leaving the leadership role.

"He will remain available as a player. He communicated his decision to the president. His successor will be named after the selectors meeting tomorrow," said Lele.

The 30-year-old has played five ODIs and 19 T20s for India.

Kedar Devdhar is among the frontrunners to succeed Krunal starting with the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month.

Baroda finished with the least amount of points, 4, from Group B alongside Services with one win and four losses in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

IPL regular Deepak Hooda had left Baroda team last year after claiming that he was abused by Krunal.

He now plays for Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krunal Pandya Baroda
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp