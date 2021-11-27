STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wankhede stadium to have spectators for second India-New Zealand Test; limit set at 25 per cent of capacity

The match will mark the return of international cricket at the iconic venue after the COVID-19 pandemic brought sporting action to a halt last year.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Spectators will be allowed during the second India-New Zealand Test here from December 3 at 25 per cent of the Wankhede Stadium's capacity with the host association saying that it is pushing for more.

The Wankhede stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000.

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said they would try to get the limit increased to 50 per cent.

"As per the general order of the Maharashtra government signed by the chief secretary, 25 per cent crowd is allowed for the Wankhede Test as of now. MCA is still hopeful that they may give us 50 per cent crowd permission," the official said.

The last Test held at the venue was against England in December 2016.

The first Test of the two-match series is being held in Kanpur right now.

