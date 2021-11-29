STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne injures himself in motorbike accident

Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MLEBOURNE: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has injured himself in a motorbike accident.

Warne was riding his bike with son Jackson when he fell off and slid for more than 15 metres, the Sydney Morning Herald reported quoting News Corp.

"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident.

Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

The 52-year-old also went to the hospital fearing he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip.

However, the former Australia spinner is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

